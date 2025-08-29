Alien incidents.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An alien abduction happened on A70 in Scotland. Two men were taken. At 2.10 in the video it tell's of a grey alien coming out of liquid. In the 1950's after cutting deals with grey's, the US. They downed an UFO and found the grey in a bath of human body parts. It was getting nutrients from human body parts. At 2.53 a young girl is mentioned. She was part of the breeding programme these demonic entities are doing. Another, very distressed man under regression recalls when demonic aliens were taking him.