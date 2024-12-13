BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 5: Violent Conflict
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
17 views • 6 months ago

The Jesus presented in the Bible is often contentious and His message is certainly an offense to the Jews who reject Him as the Messiah. Pastor John presents a revelation timeline of the Messiah and the Antichrist in order to shed light on the events of the end times. God's Messiah has already come while Satan's messiah has yet to arrive.

The Jewish leadership rejected Jesus over 2,000 years ago and today they insist that Christians accept their position that the First Covenant is still in effect while they wait for their false messiah. At the heart of the matter is the seed of Abraham. It is a common misconception to view the seed as plural; it is singular and refers only to Jesus. The seed of Jesus consists of anyone who is born again.

This means unsaved Jews who reject Jesus are not counted among this number and leads to a violent confrontation as they demand that Christians acknowledge their legitimacy. Is it anti-Semitic to think this way? No, not according the Jesus, the apostles, or even the Scriptures. The rhetoric of the Christ haters grows stronger every day and one day they will be proud citizens of the Antichrist's world federation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1576.pdf

RLJ-1576 -- DECEMBER 4, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

revelation timelineend times prophecyseed of abrahamjesus in the biblecontroversial messiahjewish rejection of jesusmessiah vs antichristfirst covenant debatesingular vs plural seedborn again believerssalvation and judaismantisemitism discussionchrist haters rhetoricantichrists world federation
