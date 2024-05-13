On Monday, the Georgian parliament will begin the third and final reading of a Controversial Law, the so-called 'Foreign Agents Registration Law' - Scott Ritter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The coming week will be decisive for the Republic of Georgia.
On Monday, the Georgian parliament will begin the third and final reading of a controversial law, the so-called Foreign Agents Registration Law.
This law is intended to ensure transparency in the activities of foreign-funded organizations and prevent possible foreign interference in the country's internal affairs.
The Law on Registration of Foreign Agents is:
✅ Protection of Georgian sovereignty.
✅ Guarantee transparency and accountability.
✅ A step towards strengthening national security.
@ScottRitter
Adding: The Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, has confirmed that the Foreign Agents Bill will be officially passed tomorrow, and that the ongoing Western-backed and funded protests will not deter the Georgian Government.