© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ In the morning, at about 6:00 local time, Saratov and Engels were attacked by enemy drones.
The aftermath of a drone crash into a multi-story building in Engels. Almost two dozen cars were damaged by debris.
Also, debris from one of the drones damaged the roof of a hardware store.
Hits in residential apartment buildings were recorded. In Engels, a UAV hit the roof of a building on Pushkin Street, in Saratov - in the Volga Sky residential complex.
Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured when a drone crashed into the 38-story Volga Sky residential complex in Saratov.