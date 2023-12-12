Jack Posobiec Issues Emergency Warning: Deep State Planning Direct War with Russia as October Surprise

Jack Posobiec of https://humanevents.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the Deep State October Surprise plans fort all out war with Russia.





Our Infowars Christmas Mega Super Sale Starts NOW! Take advantage of sales up to 60% OFF with FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points!





Save 40% on DNA Force Plus NOW! Try it today and see why millions of listeners have made it an essential part of their daily routine!





Survival Shield X-2 is now 25% OFF! Treat your body with super high-quality nascent iodine & enjoy one of nature's greatest essentials!







