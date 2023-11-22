Should America BAN TikTok? First Amendment Advocate Says ... YES ??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a lot of discussion as to whether America should ban the Chinese app TikTok, and the idea is especially hard for first amendment advocates such as myself, but the app is Chinese weapon meant to subvert America and our values, much in the same way KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov described back in the 1980's.
