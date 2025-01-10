Government is Evil: Timeless Lessons from Thomas Paine's Common Sense

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 10, 1776: Thomas Paine didn’t hold back in Common Sense. Far more than just a call for independence from Britain, it was a bold and uncompromising attack on unlimited, centralized power. In this episode, we explore some of Paine’s top principles from Common Sense - timeless lessons that remain as relevant and important today as they were over two centuries ago during the early stages of the War for Independence.
Path to Liberty: January 10, 2025