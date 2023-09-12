2023 09 12 My First Year in Jiu Jitsu

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When I started training in Jiu Jitsu, I was a little intimidated by the fact that everyone was half my age and male.
So why do I train?
Did I get hurt?
Was it awkward?
What have I learned?
What has kept me going for over a year?
Can you become an effective fighter at this age?
Will I continue...
Check out www.BackyardFoodProduction.com for more info on how to be strong and healthy when you're 60.
And http://thegrownetwork.com is my main site. Come visit!
