Alex Jones offers the "prickly pear theory" to explain Trump's Magic Ear
Corona Times News
Corona Times News
9 months ago

https://coronatimesnews.substack.com/p/alex-jones-offers-the-prickly-pear

Jones offers us his best explanation and it relies on the “prickly pear theory” and testimony from the FBI. Imagine the utter irony of that. He is now accusing the Libtards of engaging in a conspiracy and spreading conspiracy theories, while the rest of the Alt Media Hall of Shame we identified in our last post are still silent.


He is relying on the testimony of the FBI to support his Trump Magic Ear story. The same FBI we all know has for years been acting as a Crime Syndicate aiding and abetting various crimes and coverups, such as the Epstein Files and the Russian Election Interference Hoax and the Clinton Servers. That same FBI is now the source of Truth for the Trump Shooting details for Jones? Incredible.


The fact that Alex Jones is relying on the same FBI to corroborate his “prickly pear theory” indicates an active conspiracy and Gaslighting PsyOp not on the part of the Libtards, but on the part of the Alex Jones Alt Media MAGAtard cohorts. As an example, this Reddit user was intelligent enough to post a photo of his ear after a shaving accident. Notice the scarring and lack of scarring with Trump’s 2cm wide gash as reported by his own Doctor. Where is the swelling and blood?

Keywords
trumpalex jonesfbimagickjewishaipacjesuitsparistrump coupbutlercrookslone gunmenprickly pearearcensorshioptrump shootingtrump earmagic ear
