Water Tower Mystery: 10 Witnesses

Shooter Story Doesn’t Add Up

* 10 eyewitnesses have now come forward to undermine the official story about President Trump’s would-be assassin.

* Who was on that water tower?





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News | The Truth In Trump Assassination Plot Is Coming Out (18 July 2024)

https://rumble.com/v57h26t-the-truth-in-trumps-assassination-plot-is-coming-out-redacted-w-natali-and-.html