BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America's Purposeful Destruction
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • 02/21/2024

Tucker Carlson gives his first U.S. interview after returning from Moscow.

* Race hate is a manufactured phenomenon in this country, for the most part.

* This is an intentional strategy to get people to hate each other on the basis of race.

* The people that run our country are destroying it — and they’re doing it on purpose.


The full webcast is linked below.


Glenn Beck Show | Tucker Carlson Takes On Critics Of His Interview With Putin - Ep 210 (21 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4esr2o-the-glenn-beck-tucker-carlson-takes-on-critics-of-his-interview-with-putin-.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptionevildeep statetucker carlsonliberalismcabalglobalismglenn becktakedowndemocracyinfiltrationdystopialeftismlawlessnesssubversionnihilismmob rulereign of terrordeliberate destructionanti-americanismmalicemalevolenceintentional destructionpurposeful destruction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy