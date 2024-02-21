America's Purposeful Destruction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson gives his first U.S. interview after returning from Moscow.
* Race hate is a manufactured phenomenon in this country, for the most part.
* This is an intentional strategy to get people to hate each other on the basis of race.
* The people that run our country are destroying it — and they’re doing it on purpose.
The full webcast is linked below.
Glenn Beck Show | Tucker Carlson Takes On Critics Of His Interview With Putin - Ep 210 (21 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4esr2o-the-glenn-beck-tucker-carlson-takes-on-critics-of-his-interview-with-putin-.html