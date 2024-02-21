America's Purposeful Destruction

Tucker Carlson gives his first U.S. interview after returning from Moscow.

* Race hate is a manufactured phenomenon in this country, for the most part.

* This is an intentional strategy to get people to hate each other on the basis of race.

* The people that run our country are destroying it — and they’re doing it on purpose.





The full webcast is linked below.





Glenn Beck Show | Tucker Carlson Takes On Critics Of His Interview With Putin - Ep 210 (21 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4esr2o-the-glenn-beck-tucker-carlson-takes-on-critics-of-his-interview-with-putin-.html