KIEV TRIES TO PLAY FAKE MUSCLES

In response to the devastating Russian strikes launched against the Ukrainian rear on July 8, Kyiv launched a media campaign aimed at hiding the real losses.

Ukrainian propaganda supported by the Western MSM spread fake news about the alleged Russian attack on a children’s hospital and other civilian facilities in Kyiv. All the evidence, including clear footage from the Ukrainian capital and even claims from some Ukrainian political officials, revealed the truth: the hospital was struck by the Norwegian NASAMS air defense system, while missiles launched by the US-made Patriots were falling on the heads of the city’s residents.

No evidence can stop Kyiv from lying. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine declared that the capital was targeted by 13 Russian Kh-101 missiles, 11 of which were allegedly shot down by the almighty Ukrainian air defenses.

Kyiv’s blatant lies have nothing to do with reality. Dozens of Russian missiles were filmed pounding Ukrainian military-industrial facilities.

Playing the victim, basing its policy on lies, Kyiv is trying its best to suck out more and more money from its patrons. Bloody provocations always take place on the eve of large meetings in the West, like the ongoing NATO summit in Washington.

The Ukrainian military has no means by which to respond to Russian attacks. Without NATO weapons, it can only attempt some drone strikes in the Russian border regions, which have no significant impact on the balance of power on the frontlines and inflict much more damage to civilians than to the Russian military.

Kyiv launched another massive drone attack in an attempt to play at flexing its muscles. At least 38 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed over five Russian western regions at night.

As a result of the night attack, an oil refinery caught fire in the Volgograd region. The strikes were launched in two waves. The second wave was launched after the rescue units came to the spot and began to eliminate the fires.

In response to Russian precision strikes on the Ukrainian military and industrial facilities, Kyiv’s forces increase attacks on civilians in the Russian border areas. Over the past day, four civilians were killed and twenty others were wounded in the city of Belgorod and villages nearby.

The Kyiv regime and its Nazi units are supported by Western warmongers, who supply their modern missiles to provide the Ukrainian military with a chance to reach the Russian rear and prolong the bloodshed. The White House finally acknowledged Kiev’s attacks with ATACMS missiles on Crimea, calling the strikes “extremely effective.”

In response, Russian forces are effectively destroying the launchers of US missiles in Ukraine. Last night, four HIMARS MLRS platforms, prepared for strikes on Crimea were destroyed. Three more of these launchers were destroyed the night before in the Kherson region.

