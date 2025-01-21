Why a Pardon for Ross Ulbricht Matters

Ross Ulbricht was promised a pardon by President Donald Trump on Day 1. Well, we’re on day two and that hasn’t happened yet.

He said it boldly at the Libertarian National Convention.





While failing to deliver on a campaign promise is nothing new for presidents, the ramifications are much Americans. It’s not just about one man’s sad plight in life - it’s a vignette of much larger problem : corruption in the criminal justice system and an American fetish for over incarceration.





