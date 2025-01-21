BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why a Pardon for Ross Ulbricht Matters
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
17 followers
86 views • 7 months ago

Ross Ulbricht was promised a pardon by President Donald Trump on Day 1. Well, we’re on day two and that hasn’t happened yet.

He said it boldly at the Libertarian National Convention.


While failing to deliver on a campaign promise is nothing new for presidents, the ramifications are much Americans. It’s not just about one man’s sad plight in life - it’s a vignette of much larger problem : corruption in the criminal justice system and an American fetish for over incarceration.


#freeross #rosulbricht #trump #trump2024 #trumpnews #pardons

 @FreeRoss


***

You can check out Ladies Love Politics website to read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.

Be sure to follow the Ladies Love Politics channel on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Truth Social, Brighteon Social, Threads, and Twitter. Content also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you stream podcasts.

Background Music Credit:

Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds

Keywords
bitcoinlibertylibertariantrump pardoncriminal justice reformross ulbrichtfree rosstrump second term
