God is About to Bless Israel, Canal & Oil 12/19/2023

Massive Oil and Gas Reserves has been discovered under Gaza. Reports estimates these reserves could generate “hundreds of billions of dollars”. In other news, the “Ben Gurion Canal Project” would connect the Gulf of Aqaba to the Mediterranean Sea. Estimated costs for this huge project is $16 - $55 Billion US Dollars and would pay for itself in 3 to 5 years. Pastor Stan shares how God is about to Bless Israel according to Scripture.



