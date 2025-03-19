BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We Dont Vaccinate - Myths & Reality of Vaccination Campaigns (2015) - European Vaccine Documentary
146 views • 6 months ago

A comprehensive protection from dangerous diseases? Vaccinations are classed as the best protection that modern medicine has to offer. But there is increasing proof and indications that show that the dangers from which the vaccinations are supposed to protect us from, are totally disproportionate to the vaccines side effects.  

This is particularly noticeable in children. In Germany for example, the number of vaccine doses within the first year of life has risen from 6 to 34 since 1976! Parallel to this, the number of chronic illnesses in children exploded. Amongst those are: rheumatism and cancer, but mainly allergies, susceptibility to infections and behavior manifestations such as ADD and ADHD. 

The cause of this is the additional substances in vaccines, mainly aluminium compounds. In proportion to body weight, the vaccines for babies contain 23 times as much aluminium as a vaccine for adults! 

"We Don’t Vaccinate” is a sensitive, expressive and discerning documentary. Rivetingly factual, it stays solely on the vaccine track tackling the contemporary vaccine issue like no other film before it. It deserves a widespread worldwide audience.“ 

-Eileen Dannemann, Director, National Coalition of Organized Women 

 

Keywords
hpvvaccinationsvaccinevaccine injurymeaslesmmraluminuminfluenzaimmunizationshepatitis bpolioencephalitisvaccine deathsdtaptetanuspertussisdiptheriaadjuvantsaluminum adjuvanttuberculosisshaken baby syndromepoliovirusvaccination schedulehexavacaluminum hydroxide
