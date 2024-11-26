CAN EVIL BE STOPPED WITH LESSER EVIL?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby - 11-25-2024: Father of a Covid hospital murdered daughter, Scott Schara has exposed the satanic evil of the U.S. government and its mass genocide operation against the American people. There was always a third option and he returns to the Dr. Jane Ruby Show to lay it out.
Guest: Scott Schara www.ouramazinggrace.net