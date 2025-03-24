16 Channeled Message to the J.ish People. Spirit's advice about peace between J.s and Gentiles.

TRANSCRIPT: Not long ago, I watched a debate between representatives of the 3 Abrahamic religions. The J. Zionist stated that his position was that the J's have the best administration system, and want all the world to follow that system. As well, Zio.ism requires all the world to believe in the J. god of the Torah, Talmud and other J. books.





I was surprised they couldn't see that other cultures have systems that make sense to, and that work for them. As for spirituality, any anthropologist can tell you every culture has spiritual beliefs that work for them. Even in the modern world, where all cultures are coming together in world-wide trade, the basic components still exist. And guess what? It still works as a system.





Then why does Zio.ism want to have all the world to be under their economic, religious and administrative rule?





I felt I needed to do a CH on this confusing topic.





Question: Dear God, J.ism, and more specifically Zio.ism, believes that J's must dominate the world. Can you comment on this belief in the present day? Thank-you





Answer: Measured passages by which this Rabi takes his belief have been FILTERED. Specifically chosen by persons who wanted this result, without finding the commonalities or legacies of co-operation between J and gentile through the ages. For though J. settlements preferred to live separately, inevitable links through trade and other necessities of living have always occurred without negativity.





Please see entire transcript on Rumble at: https://rumble.com/v6qr2xw-16-channeled-message-to-the-j.-people.-will-there-ever-be-peace-between-j.-.html