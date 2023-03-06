© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: RMB to USD will plummet to 3000:1; the CCP’s fabricated GDP will bring its own demise
#rmbdepreciation #economiccrisis #takedowntheccp #MilesGuo #nfsc
3/5/2023 文贵直播：人民币兑美元会跌到3000:1；中共会被它的假GDP玩儿死
#人民币贬值 #经济危机 #消灭中共 #郭文贵 #新中国联邦