Misfeasance vs. Malfeasance

Malignant: Stage 4 Government Cancer
* Our gubment is actively working to f--- up our lives.
* It’s not like they’re trying to do something good, but screwing it up.
* They are trying to hurt you.
* Can [Bidan]’s actions be explained away as incompetence, failures, errors etc?
* This regime is successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 27 February 2024