7 Years Jail for Bragging About Sex in Scotland - Brave Hearts

Bragging about sexual conquests will get you 7 years in jail in Scotland if the woke have their way. Meanwhile, the UK has imprisoned 7 times as many people for "speech violations" as Russia.Free speech is under attack, unless you're on the left side of the political aisle, in which case you will be praised for assaulting female swimmer Riley Gaines who speaks out against competing against men, or mobbing Posie Parker in New Zealand.

