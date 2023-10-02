Lauren Boebert: 'It is time to impeach this compromised president'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., shreds President Biden over his family's alleged business dealings at the House's first impeachment inquiry hearing.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html