Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 26, 2025 – Western nations are DESTROYING THEMSELVES on purpose as China is winning the AI race

- Interview with Doc Pete Chambers and Special Reports (0:00)

- DeepSea 3v AI Model and Its Capabilities (2:39)

- Challenges in AI Development and Future Plans (5:10)

- China's AI Advancements and US Education System (7:21)

- The Era of Self-Aware AI and Its Implications (13:49)

- Germany's Self-Sabotage and Western Nations' Satanic Practices (21:41)

- The Role of Satanism in Western Governments and Societal Practices (29:13)

- The End Times and the Role of God in Human History (38:02)

- Book Review: Global Tyranny, Step by Step (52:27)

- Book Review: Everyday Survival (1:00:04)

- Customer Appreciation Week Promotions (1:23:00)

- Introduction of Doc Pete Chambers (1:31:04)

- Philosophy and Conflict Resolution (1:32:29)

- Conflict Resolution with Drug Cartels (1:35:10)

- Impact of Border Security on Cartel Operations (1:42:40)

- Challenges of Dealing with Human Trafficking (1:51:22)

- Support for the Remnant Ministry (1:59:31)

- Spiritual and Practical Approaches to Conflict Resolution (2:14:37)

- The Role of the Remnant Ministry in Disaster Relief (2:23:18)

- The Importance of Faith and Perseverance (2:23:32)

- Conclusion and Future Plans (2:25:12)

- Introduction to the Seed Kit Campaign (2:29:30)

- Details of the Seed Kits (2:29:46)

- Features and Benefits of the Seed Kits (2:31:00)

- Additional Information and Support (2:32:15)

- Closing Remarks (2:32:34)





