HERO: Vermont State Trooper Michelle Archer - Video of Jumping into the near Freezing Pond to Rescue a young Girl - Dec 17, 2023.

HERO: Vermont State trooper Michelle Archer jumped into the freezing pond to rescue a girl.
Vermont State trooper Michelle Archer jumped into the freezing pond to rescue a girl. This is a late find, from Dec 17, 2023.Her 6-year old sibling was also rescued by a nearby homeowner.
Great to see such actions …
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.