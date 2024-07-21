VfB already posted on TaterTot; now Kneepads is up!





WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama didn’t endorse Kamala Harris — saying Democrats would pick an unnamed “outstanding nominee” in his first statement on President Biden stepping aside from the party’s ticket.





Obama, 62, was joined by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in not immediately backing the 59-year-old vice president — following reports last week that both favored an “open” process to replace Biden.





“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead,” Obama said.





“But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”





Some Democrats fear that Harris could further diminish the party’s chances against former President Donald Trump, 78, in the Nov. 5 election.





“I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August,” Obama said.





Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker — a possible presidential contender — was among those who did not immediately back Harris, tweeting instead that “I will work every day to ensure that [Trump] does not win in November.”





In an indication congressional Democrats could break ranks and derail a quick consensus around Harris, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told Politico on Sunday that he prefers an “open, responsive, democratic process” to pick Biden’s replacement.





Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) told CBS he also favors a “truncated process” to replace Biden.





Pelosi, the first woman to hold the country’s third-most-powerful post, notably did not endorse Harris in her initial statement on Biden’s decision — potentially giving cover to dissenters.





“With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness,” Pelosi said.





Harris would be the first female president, the second of African ancestry and the first of South Asian descent. Her mother immigrated to the United States from India and her father from Jamaica.





The Veep’s various demographic firsts are widely seen as a hindrance to any plan to dump her from the ticket, but Obama and Pelosi choosing not to endorse her could mute claims of sexism and racism.





Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a leader among left-wing Democrats, said in a TikTok video ahead of Biden’s decision that mutineers calling on the president to stand aside also wanted to drop Harris.





“I’m gonna say what a lot of these folks aren’t saying… If you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave, that they will support Vice President Harris, you would be mistaken,” Ocasio-Cortez said.





“I’m going to be honest for them. I’m in these rooms… a lot of them are not just interested in removing the president, they are interested in removing the whole ticket.”





Harris said in her own statement that she would work to “unite” Democrats ahead of a planned virtual vote on the party’s ticket in early August ahead of the Aug 19-22 Democratic convention in Chicago.





