Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Moment of IDF HUGE Bombing on a Large Civilian area in Gaza - Example of Ethnic Cleansing
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

The moment of the bombing of a large civilian area in Gaza.

Israel's military has been detonating entire neighborhoods in Gaza.  

The pictures show a block in Al Rimal neighborhood, whose residents were annihilated today


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

