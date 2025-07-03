BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Satanists Cutting the Ears of Cattle and how the Quran foretold this by TPQ
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
161 views • 2 months ago

Satanists Cutting the ear of cattle, how the Quran foretold this in chapter 2 verse 119 . 

QURAN CHAPTER 2 THE WOMEN VERSES 118-121

118.Allah cursed him.And he [Shaitan(Satan)] said: "I will take an appointed portion of your slaves;

119.Verily, I will mislead them, and surely, I will arouse in them false desires; and certainly, I will order them to slit the ears of cattle, and indeed I will order them to change the nature created by Allah." ( for example gmo products, Crispr, genetically changing creations; transhumanism, all vaccins)And whoever takesShaitan(Satan) as aWali(protector or helper) instead of Allah, has surely suffered a manifest loss.

120.He [Shaitan(Satan)] makes promises to them, and arouses in them false desires; andShaitan's (Satan) promises are nothing but deceptions.

121.The dwelling of such (people) is Hell, and they will find no way of escape from it.


I will be making more video's like these in the future I hope you guys liked it

Keywords
liesevilviralhelldevilsacrificegeraldoexposedeceitquranallahsatanist
