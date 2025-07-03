Satanists Cutting the Ears of Cattle and how the Quran foretold this by TPQ

Satanists Cutting the ear of cattle, how the Quran foretold this in chapter 2 verse 119 .

QURAN CHAPTER 2 THE WOMEN VERSES 118-121

118.Allah cursed him.And he [Shaitan(Satan)] said: "I will take an appointed portion of your slaves;

119.Verily, I will mislead them, and surely, I will arouse in them false desires; and certainly, I will order them to slit the ears of cattle, and indeed I will order them to change the nature created by Allah." ( for example gmo products, Crispr, genetically changing creations; transhumanism, all vaccins)And whoever takesShaitan(Satan) as aWali(protector or helper) instead of Allah, has surely suffered a manifest loss.

120.He [Shaitan(Satan)] makes promises to them, and arouses in them false desires; andShaitan's (Satan) promises are nothing but deceptions.

121.The dwelling of such (people) is Hell, and they will find no way of escape from it.





