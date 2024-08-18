BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exposing Mark Robinson: The Dangerous Rise of Christian Nationalism in North Carolina
theusbrief
theusbrief
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 9 months ago

Exposing Mark Robinson: The Dangerous Rise of Christian Nationalism in North Carolina



In this episode of US Brief, Emma dives into the controversial figure of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a leading candidate for North Carolina governor and a rising star of Christian nationalism. Known for his extreme views on abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, and gun control, Robinson’s rhetoric has sparked significant debate and concern. We explore how his platform weaponizes religion to promote a divisive agenda, threatening the rights of women, the LGBTQ+ community, and the values of inclusion and peace.

Join us as we uncover the dangerous implications of Robinson's vision for North Carolina and discuss how faith leaders are uniting to push back against this radical movement.

#MarkRobinson #ChristianNationalism #NorthCarolina #USBrief #FaithAndPolitics #LGBTQRights #ReproductiveRights


 Mark Robinson, Christian nationalism, North Carolina politics, abortion debate, faith and politics, religious extremism, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, reproductive rights, political controversy, US elections, divisive rhetoric, progressive faith movements, Moral Mondays, Poor People’s Campaign, political analysis, social justice, Emma US Brief, gun control debate


Keywords
abortion debatemark robinsonreligious extremismchristian nationalismnorth carolina politicsfaith and politics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy