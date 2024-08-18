Exposing Mark Robinson: The Dangerous Rise of Christian Nationalism in North Carolina







In this episode of US Brief, Emma dives into the controversial figure of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a leading candidate for North Carolina governor and a rising star of Christian nationalism. Known for his extreme views on abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, and gun control, Robinson’s rhetoric has sparked significant debate and concern. We explore how his platform weaponizes religion to promote a divisive agenda, threatening the rights of women, the LGBTQ+ community, and the values of inclusion and peace.

Join us as we uncover the dangerous implications of Robinson's vision for North Carolina and discuss how faith leaders are uniting to push back against this radical movement.

