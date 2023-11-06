BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 307 - War Report!
Darkness Is Falling
42 views • 11/06/2023

In this video i’m going to REPORT on where we’re at currently with the progress of world events surrounding the Fake virus and pandemic, which continues to roll on even though we’ve been told that it’s over. This is an UPDATE; an addendum to Video No.284 titled “False Alarm?” which i posted about 6 months ago. If you haven’t watched that then please do so.

Masking, testing and injecting have never stopped in many places worldwide. If you are still relying on your TV for truth in the NEWS then i don’t know what to say. It means essentially that you are continually being deceived. The MSM continues to show LIFE as “Normal” even while it shows the rise in CHAOS everywhere. What’s happening? I’ll tell you. CHAOS is being NORMALIZED in front of our eyes day by day. We are being CONDITIONED to the reality that we live in a TURBULENT and UNPREDICTABLE world even while LIFE is reported as being back to “NORMAL.” This is a Military Strategy from “Art of War.”

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 320 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 320 Videos

https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Keywords
sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
