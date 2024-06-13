Civil War (2024) Movie Trailer

Re: Movie Trailer A24

In a dystopian future America, a team of military-embedded journalists races against time to reach Washington, D.C., before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Civil War, which was released in United States theaters in April 2024, is coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 09, 2024.

