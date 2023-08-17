BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jeffrey J Clayton: Illinois Banning Cash Bail is Catastrophic to Victims
Jeffrey E Clayton, Executive Director of the American Bail Coalition, joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to share his views on the Supreme Court of Illinois banning cash bail and the state’s new policy regarding who goes to prison and who is released.


current events politics crime podcast blm black lives matter defund the police jeff dornik the jeff dornik show criminal justice system cash bail jeffrey j clayton
