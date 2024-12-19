Yemeni capital Sana'a is entirely without power after Zionist airstrikes targeted the city's main power plant - part 2

Shortly before this happened, this was reported: Red alerts in and around Tel Aviv, Israel in anticipation of reported ballistic missiles from Yemen. Explosions have been reported in Tel Aviv. These could potentially be the David's Sling anti-ballistics defence systems at work, however.

Then this video, description: The Yemeni capital Sana'a is entirely without power after Zionist airstrikes targeted the city's main power plant. A huge fire broke out after the bombing which is still burning as we speak.

It should be pointed out that when Russia targets electrical infrastructure in Ukraine, the west accuses them of terrorism and war crimes, yet they are silent when Zionist terrorists do the same to Yemen.

This sort of double standard has become so common we're almost tired of pointing it out. Just imagine how the rest of the world feels!