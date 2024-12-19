BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yemeni capital Sana'a is entirely without power after Zionist airstrikes targeted the city's main power plant - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 6 months ago

Shortly before this happened, this was reported: Red alerts in and around Tel Aviv, Israel in anticipation of reported ballistic missiles from Yemen. Explosions have been reported in Tel Aviv. These could potentially be the David's Sling anti-ballistics defence systems at work, however.

Then this video, description: The Yemeni capital Sana'a is entirely without power after Zionist airstrikes targeted the city's main power plant. A huge fire broke out after the bombing which is still burning as we speak. 

It should be pointed out that when Russia targets electrical infrastructure in Ukraine, the west accuses them of terrorism and war crimes, yet they are silent when Zionist terrorists do the same to Yemen. 

This sort of double standard has become so common we're almost tired of pointing it out. Just imagine how the rest of the world feels!

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy