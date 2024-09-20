What I think it will take to make America healthy again!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Clay Clark: What would you do right now to make America healthy again?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It's simple. You end the Bayh-Dole Act, you repeal the National Childhood Vaccine Injury act, making everybody liable again. You create absolutely independent science. You end the extramural slave program at all universities, which have skyrocketed, the cost of education. When I went to university, it was $3,000 and the professors teach, not do research and pay it to Big Pharma and get more and more enslavement and grants. So you'd end the publication, peer reviewed system, such as it is. End the ACIP! Completely eliminate the CDC, he's already got: eliminate the Department of Education. You bring back liability, and you take every one of the royalties from every single patent, and you give every American a million dollars every quarter on every single patent. It's their money. And then you don't have to worry about drug prices, folks. You can have any all the money in the world. And then, I believe what Trump will do and Kennedy will do, is give us $1,000 a month, tax free, tax free, in our Health Savings Account. And then we bring back every one of these natural products that are according to God and people can take care of their own health…

09/18/2024 - Full Thrivetime Show Episode with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v5fgxpe-kash-patel-kash-discusses-clinton-epstein-trumpforce47.com.html