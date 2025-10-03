3/10/25 TRUMP Vs. UK/EU WAR, X Ukra_ne Attack! IW Journo Murder! Ge_rgescu banned!

3/10/25 Today, Trump's Team executes ongoing negotiations with Russia and Zelensky as X is hit with a massive Ddos attack that tracks back to Ukraine. Longtime deep researcher and column writer for Infowars murdered. Georgescu banned from Romanian elections in May as UK/EU plans for War on Russia and the People rise up in Paris to protest France involvement! And much more! Prayer is what hones us! Prayer Wave ongoing! We ARE FREE!





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/breaking-infowars-reporter-brutally-murdered-austin-alex-jones/





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/tulsi-gabbard-revokes-security-clearances-51-spies-who/





