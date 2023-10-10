FLUORIDE LAWSUIT CAPTURES SHOCKING ADMISSIONS ON THE RECORD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First published at 18:42 UTC on October 6th, 2023.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
The Fluoride Lawsuit has produced video admissions that may have exposed the nearly 80 year practice of adding the toxin to our nation’s water supply as one of the biggest public health scandals in American history. Attorney Michael Connett, Esq., explains how adding fluoride to drinking water became standard practice in the US and shares the studies that link it with severe disease. Then, he shares exclusive video of court depositions of experts you have to see to believe.
#TheFluorideScandal #FluorideLawsuit #Fluoride