Daniel 8 and the 2300 "Days?": A NEW Discovery

The Bible Prophecy Secrets book was published on May 8th, 2023… Well, just three days before that, something slipped passed my radar. The ink of the book was barely drying, so to speak, and there was a massive event that unfolded on May 5th, 2023, and now it’s time to take a look at it. Remember, when it comes to understanding prophecy, HINDSIGHT IS 20/20 VISION; and it's now time to revisit the prophecy of the 2300 evenings and mornings of Daniel 8.





Did you know that the "plan" was officially 1150 days long? This is according to the official declarations of the WHO. As you know, the WHO first made their announcement of the plan exactly on March 11, 2020, which was Passover that year based on the sighted moon and very firstfruits aviv barley.





If you add 1150 days from Wednesday, March 11, 2020 you will get Friday, May 5, 2023.





Let's talk about this.





