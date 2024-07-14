The day Ronald Reagan was shot

Why does Trump have women on his secret service detail? Women are smaller, weaker and less aggressive than men. This is retarded. Also, all of Trumps agents are remarkably calm, considering that they all monumentally failed at their only job. To me, it looks like they were performing a drill. None of them are yelling. Zero adrenaline. Very strange. Also, that's one hell of a lucky miss. His ear looks like it's fully intact. Not blown off. The crowd seems pretty relaxed, too. Usually, when someone gets shot, people scatter. They just turn and run. That's a normal reaction. Nobody is heading for the exits. To me, something seems off about this. Or maybe "covid" has just made me super cynical.

###

"On March 30, 1981, President of the United States Ronald Reagan was shot and wounded by John Hinckley Jr. in Washington, D.C., as he was returning to his limousine after a speaking engagement at the Washington Hilton."

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/