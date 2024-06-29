🔵Natural law-Judge Napolitano | Be prepared to die for your freedom.

🔵Natural law is the highest law in the universe. LAW OF NATURE. The law of nature is that which God, the sovereign of the universe, has prescribed to all men, not by any formal promulgation, but by the internal dictate of reason alone. It is discovered by a just consideration of the agreeableness or disagreeableness of human actions to the nature of man; and it comprehends all the duties which we owe either to the Supreme Being, to ourselves, or to our neighbors; as reverence to God, Self-Defense, temperance, honor to our parents, benevolence to all, a strict adherence to our engagements, gratitude, and the like. Erskines Pr. of L. of Scot. B. 1, t. 1, s. 1. See Ayl. Pand. tit. 2, p. 5; Cicer. de Leg. lib. 1.

⚡The primitive laws of nature may be reduced to six, namely:

1. Comparative sagacity, or reason.

2. Self-love.

3. The attraction of the sexes to each other.

4. The tenderness of parents towards their children.

5. The religious sentiment.

6. Sociability.

📢The above definition of the law of nature is from:

🦅A LAW DICTIONARY ADAPTED TO THE CONSTITUTION AND LAWS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND OF THE SEVERAL STATES OF THE AMERICAN UNION With References to the Civil and Other Systems of Foreign Law by John Bouvier (1856 edition).🦅





It is for the good of all Americans that we all live in a constitutional republic and continue to grow and perpetuate this great experiment in Self-Government.

It is the right and duty of all Americans to assemble and to discuss all matters regarding our rights, as we see fit, in our own republic. This fundamental right is protected by the first article of the bill of rights.

"The Natural Liberty of man is to be free from any superior power on earth, and not to be under the authority of man, but only to have the Law of Nature for his rule." John Locke

