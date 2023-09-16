BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sept 23rd Rapture & World Ending Predictions - Spiritual Warfare Friday
Truth Radio Show
Truth Radio Show
63 views • 09/16/2023

TruthRadioShow.com Presents - Spiritual Warfare Friday Sept 23rd Rapture & World Ending Predictions - Spiritual Warfare Friday

Hosts Dan Bidondi & Brian Reece joined by NYSTV Host John Hall to discuss and expose all the false end of the world predictions and rapture dates from the past to current. The latest in false ministries predict the rapture will happen on September 23rd of 2023. Also hidden 923 numerology in Hollywood and the occult.

Help Support Our Broadcast: Kofi Donation Page: https://ko-fi.com/truthradioshow


PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/danbidondi


CashApp @RealDanBidondi

Venmo @Dan-Bidondi

Dan Bidondi for http://www.truthradioshow.com/​

Keywords
biblenasaflat earthastronomyancient culturesbiblical cosmology
