TruthRadioShow.com Presents - Spiritual Warfare Friday
Sept 23rd Rapture & World Ending Predictions - Spiritual Warfare Friday
Hosts Dan Bidondi & Brian Reece joined by NYSTV Host John Hall to discuss and expose all the false end of the world predictions and rapture dates from the past to current. The latest in false ministries predict the rapture will happen on September 23rd of 2023. Also hidden 923 numerology in Hollywood and the occult.
