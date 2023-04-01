Extraordinary: The Seeding (Documentary 2019) Alien Reproduction Programs

Abductions. Reproduction experiments. Memories of seeing children off-planet. The idea of humans participating in an alien hybrid program sounds absurd until you talk to people who have experienced it. Thousands of women and men around the world have had reproductive experiments carried out against their will. The most harrowing? Unexplained pregnancies that terminate without explanation.

In many cases, the memories of what happened remain suppressed and fragmented, leaving experiencers confused, depressed and with a profound sense of loss. In others, the memories are visceral and emotionally disturbing. Thanks to increased public acceptance and regression therapy, more and more people are coming forward with stories of abductions and strange fertilization procedures that occur during their frightening experiences. Are aliens involved in a complex hybridization project where human females are used as vessels to carry hybrid fetuses and human males have their sperm harvested until they're ready to be transferred "elsewhere?"

And if so, to what end? "Extraordinary: The Seeding" is a riveting documentary that tells these stories through one-on-one interviews with abductees-brave individuals willing to share intensely personal and emotional stories with the rest of the world. Through analysis with global ufology experts, the film also explores hybridization, why it's happening and what the impact on humanity is and will be.

The information presented is intended to educate, entertain and encourage audiences to ask one simple question: What if this is all true?

