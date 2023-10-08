BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Thousands of Dams Are About to Collapse - Here's Why
High Hopes
High Hopes
1231 views • 10/08/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Oct 7, 2023


Dams are one of the true unsung heroes of engineering. Life before dams was unpredictable, and it was nearly impossible to build homes or run farms, without constant risk of drought or flood. There have been disastrous dam failures in Libya recently that have killed thousands. This got me thinking about the state of dams around the world if there are other disasters waiting to happen, and if dams still make sense today. Let's figure this out together!


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:30 - Libya Dam Disasters

2:30 - New Nile Dam

10:30 - Dams Around the World


what we'll cover

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTx7LMdAVD0

