Former US Army Ranger Shares Importance of Nutrition in Extreme Stress

Feb 20, 2023 #food #growyourownfood #prepping
Lynette Zang, Chief Market Analyst at ITM Trading, talks about the importance of nutrition during times of extreme stress and transitions in the monetary system. She is joined by Eric Christensen, CEO of @NutrientSurvival a company that provides special ops-grade nutrition to help people prepare for any situation. Eric shares his motivation for starting the company during the pandemic and how their nutrient-dense food is different from typical survival food, which is usually empty calories. Lynette and Eric discuss the importance of proper nutrition for a sound body and mind, especially during emergencies such as natural disasters, power outages, and food shortages.
🛒 [SPECIAL OFFER] Feed Your Freedom with 15% Off - visit https://nutrientsurvival.com/ and use CODE "BGS15" to save on your order of nutrient-packed survival food.
If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible concerning Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community, and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?u... BGS2202023
__________
📞 Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002
🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information, Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver
To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/forme...
📖 Chapters:
0:00 Mantra Monday
2:10 Humble Beginnings
7:56 Layers of Food
12:07 Quantity Needed
19:50 Avian Influenza
21:55 Big Food
30:13 Organic
36:57 Nutrient Survival
🌱 For More Blogs and Information: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com