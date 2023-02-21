BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former US Army Ranger Shares Importance of Nutrition in Extreme Stress
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51 views • 02/21/2023
Feb 20, 2023 #food #growyourownfood #prepping
Lynette Zang, Chief Market Analyst at ITM Trading, talks about the importance of nutrition during times of extreme stress and transitions in the monetary system. She is joined by Eric Christensen, CEO of @NutrientSurvival a company that provides special ops-grade nutrition to help people prepare for any situation. Eric shares his motivation for starting the company during the pandemic and how their nutrient-dense food is different from typical survival food, which is usually empty calories. Lynette and Eric discuss the importance of proper nutrition for a sound body and mind, especially during emergencies such as natural disasters, power outages, and food shortages. 🛒 [SPECIAL OFFER] Feed Your Freedom with 15% Off - visit https://nutrientsurvival.com/ and use CODE "BGS15" to save on your order of nutrient-packed survival food. If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible concerning Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community, and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?u... BGS2202023 __________ 📞 Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002 🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information, Subscribe here:
 https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/forme... 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Mantra Monday

2:10 Humble Beginnings

7:56 Layers of Food

12:07 Quantity Needed

19:50 Avian Influenza

21:55 Big Food

30:13 Organic

36:57 Nutrient Survival 🌱 For More Blogs and Information: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com


Keywords
silverceoprepitm tradingbeyond goldus army rangernutrition in extreme stresslong last fooderic christensennutrientsurvival
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy