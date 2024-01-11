UNDERSTANDING AND APPLYING THE POWER OF COMMON LAW

MAN created and enforces the "Law"

But men like to pretend that "their hands are tied" by the law.

The fact of the matter is that the entire world has been duped by wealthy and powerful Satanists, and they have implemented the Satanic "Admiralty Law" system that the entire world now lives under!





This is a system based in #Fraud.

When you were born, these criminals created a patented "surname" for YOU.

Those who created it, own it! So in their mind, they own YOU!





At least once they have deceived you into believing that this "surname" is YOU!

But it's NOT YOU! You are a flesh and blood human being, created in the image of YHWH, by YHWH, and given dominion over the Earth by YHWH!





Satan and his minions have deceived you into believing that YOU are their "surname" that they own and control. Slavery is illegal, but brainwashing people into consenting to be a slave is not!





Your first and middle names are actually YOUR CHRISTIAN NAME!

Say your a Hollywood scumbag and your name is "Billy Bob Thornton"





Okay, "Billy Bob" of the Thornton Family is your true Christian name!

Your "Date of Birth" is NOT the day you were born!





The day you were born is the DOB of the CORPORATION or "Surname" that these criminals created to deceive you!





YOUR ACTUAL "DATE OF BIRTH" IS THE DAY THAT THE DOCUMENT WAS FILED WITH THE REGISTRAR! LOOK at your "Berth Certificate" and you'll see there are TWO dates on it. The first was the day you came into the world, and your "Legal Fiction" was created! (That is why cops ask you for your DOB before anything else!)





The Police ask you for your D.O.B. first so they'll know if you are representing a REAL LIVE MAN / WOMAN..... Or if you are deceived, and representing a corporation..





Your true DOB is the day the instrument was recognized by the registrar!

That is the day your Christian name was recorded at their office.





The day your mom gave birth to you is the day they created your STRAWMAN, so that is the STRAWMAN'S DOB, not yours!





Folks, we have to make a fundamental change to how our system functions!

Right now you are a #Slave, who is representing a Legal Fiction, which a CORPORATION abuses and steals from! What corporation you ask???





It's the CORPORATION of the United States at present!

Our entire "Legal" system is Satanic in nature, and was created to enslave YOU!





And it's time the whole thing is torn down!





