Yah's Misfits 3-15-2025

In this week’s Torah study we step away from Genesis and Exodus and discuss the Sabbath. Covering the following:
1) What day is it? 2) Why is Yahusha Master (Lord) of the Sabbath? 3) Did the Apostles keep Sabbath 4) What is a Hebrew Day, from what time until what time? There is an abundance of scripture in the Book of Jubilees on this subject and this is a long study. This is such an important topic (4th commandment).