Culture War | Relationship Over Religion | Guest: Israel from the Alphavets Podcast | The “Godcast” | Hope and Peace - God is in Control

Today we welcome Israel, from Alphavets, as he describes how he and his co-host, Chris, met and started their Alphavets podcast. He says that they have always been two, laid back guys who have this knowledge that needed to get out but also to talk about Jesus. He shares that he and Chris will not change who they are except to get better. A lot of people come to their show for hope, church, and information, he explains. So, even though their show is called,

Alphavets, they also call it the “Godcast”. Israel talks about the anointing of God and how the anointing is what draws people to them and to others who are anointed to do what they are doing. He discusses how the suffering we are going through is building character right now and challenges us by asking if we are relying on God to get out of a crisis, or are we relying on Him to get to know Him. Israel states to prevent yourself from ever giving up, we need to be making declarations over our life every day and believe what we say. Our tongue is a rudder, he says.





