⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of 31st mechanised and 92nd assault brigades of the AFU, 34th, 36th marine brigades, 116th, 117th, 125th, 129th territorial defence brigades close to Zhuravka, Miropolye, Konstantinovka (Sumy region), Volchansk, Liptsy, Tikhoye, Volchanskiye Khutora, and Staritsa (Kharkov reg). Russian troops have repelled 2 attacks by assault detachments of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brig of the AFU.

Enemy losses up to 150 troops, 5 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 2 152-mm D-20 guns & 6 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad GOFs took more advantageous lines & defeated formations of 14th, 44th, 63rd, 115th, 116th mech'd brigs of the AFU, 107th & 112th territorial defence brigs & the 12th Azov Special OPs Brig near Kupyansk, Sinkovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov reg), Petrovskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), & Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Enemy losses up to 520 troops, 4 motor vehics, 155-mm howis: 1 U.S.-made M777 howi, 1 U.S.-made M198 howi, & 1 UK-made FH-70 howi, 2 UK-made 105-mm L-119 howis, 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, 1 Anklav-N electronic warfare station & 1 ammo depot.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs have improved their position along front line & defeated manpower & hardware of 24th, 54th, 72nd, 93rd mech'd, 56th motor'd infantry, 46th airmobile, & 10th mtn assault brigs, the 80th Airborne Assault Brig of the AFU near Seversk, Grigorovka, Pereyezdnoye, Zvanovka, Kalinina, Predtechino, Andreyevka, Verkhnekamenskoye, & Chasov Yar (DPR). RU troops have repelled 3 attacks by units of the enemy 5th Assault Brig.

AFU losses up to 450 troops, 2 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 1 U.S.-made HMMWV armo'd fight vehic & 9 motor vehics.

Course of counter-battery warfare, U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin & Polish-made Krab SPd artill systs, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 3 152-mm D-20 guns, 3 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns.

One Anklav electronic warfare station, 1 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station, & 6 ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs have improved their tact'l position & defeated formations of 47th, 59th, 110th mech'd, 57th moto'd infantry brigs of the AFU & 109th Terri'l Defence Brig near Novgorodskoye, Rozovka,

Lozovatskoye, Tarasovka, Novosyolovka Pervaya & Toretsk (DPR).

6 counterattacks by units of the Lyut Assault Brig, 31st, 32nd, 151st mech'd, 68th jaeger brigs & 425th Separate Assault Battalion of the AFU have been repelled.

Enemy losses up to 300 troops, 3 arm'd fight vehics, 8 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 2 152-mm Msta-B howis, 2 122-mm D-30 howis, 3 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, & 1 122-mm Grad multi-launch rocket syst.

▫️Successful operations, units of the Vostok GOFs have taken Urozhaynoye (DPR). Russian troops are clearing and demining it. In addition, 72nd mech'd, 58th moto'd infantry, 1st tank brigs of AFU & 128th Territorial Def Brig have been hit near Vodyanoye, Prechistovka, Veliaya Novosyolka, & Makarovka (DPR).



Russian troops have repelled 2 counterattacks by assault detachments of the 123rd Terri'l Def Brig.

AFU losses up to 155 troops, 4 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howir, 5 155-mm U.K.-made FH-70 howis & 1 152-mm D-20 gun.



▫️The units of the Dnepr GOFs have defeated manpower & hardware of 65th mechanised and 128th mountain assault brigades of the AFU, the 35th Marine Brigade & the 23rd Natl Guard Brig close to Tokarevka (Kherson reg), Novokamenka (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Nesteryanka, Pyatikhatki, & N of Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses up to 70 troops, 4 motor vehics, US made M777 & US made 155-mm M198 howis, & 1 152-mm D-20 gun.



1 Plastun electr recon station, 1 Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 air recon radar station & 4 field ammo depots destroyed.



▫️Op'l-Tact'l Aviation, UAVs, & Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs have defeated 1 railway echelon with manpower & military hardware of the AFU at an unloading station, combat positions of the German-made IRIS-T surface-to-air missile syst, & 1 Pechora S-to-air missile system division of the 160th Air Defence Brig of the AFU.



As a result of strikes, enemy losses over 140 mili personnel, 5 armoured combat vehics, 15 motor vehics, 1 German-made IRIS-T S-to-air missile syst launcher, 3 S-125 Pechora S-to-air missile syst, 1 German-made TRML-4D multi'l radar & 1 target illumination & guidance radar station, & manpower & mili hardware in 129 areas.



▫️AD facilis shot down 33 UAVs & 10 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles.



📊 In total, 627 airplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,586 UAVs, 551 air defence missile systs, 16,578 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,377 fight vehics equipped with MLRS, 11,885 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 23,686 special military motor vehics have been destroyed during the SMO.