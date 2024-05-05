Google Nixes Trump Ad -- Election Interference AGAIN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Google has decided to nix a Trump campaign ad on grounds that it violates its terms of service, in what way I will never know, other than the fact that either Google is merely a leftist company engaging in direct election interference, or they have members of the deep state in powerful positions commanding as to what to do.
#election #google #trump #electioninterference