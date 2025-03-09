german Woke-Mainstream "declare" Total-War against USA and Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
they are crazy, deathdreaming, suicidesquad, mental illness.
and the worker Union-Verdi, dancing on the streets, its crazy!
dancing worker union source; https://x.com/_Doris1962/status/1898058497142497501
Woke Totalwar Mainstream, Minute 5:59 source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZYOTRYV7m0
i apoligize, on all americans, russians and ukraines, my fellow citizens don't know what they are doing.
they are full of drugs and alcohol and dancing, or mental illness.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stockholm_syndrome“The greatest danger for our world and its peace comes from those who want war, who prepare for it and who want to make us accomplices to their plans through vague promises of future peace or by stirring up fear of foreign attacks.” Hermann Hesse
download this, and share you are want.