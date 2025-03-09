BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
german Woke-Mainstream "declare" Total-War against USA and Russia
ChaosMedia
ChaosMedia
1 follower
99 views • 6 months ago

they are crazy, deathdreaming, suicidesquad, mental illness.

and the worker Union-Verdi, dancing on the streets, its crazy!

dancing worker union source; https://x.com/_Doris1962/status/1898058497142497501

Woke Totalwar Mainstream, Minute 5:59 source: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZYOTRYV7m0

i apoligize, on all americans, russians and ukraines, my fellow citizens don't know what they are doing.

they are full of drugs and alcohol and dancing, or mental illness.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stockholm_syndrome“The greatest danger for our world and its peace comes from those who want war, who prepare for it and who want to make us accomplices to their plans through vague promises of future peace or by stirring up fear of foreign attacks.” Hermann Hesse

download this, and share you are want.




socialistwargermanworldwarworldwar3stockholmsyndrometotalwarhostilesgreenpartysuicidesquadworkerunion
