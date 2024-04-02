Eastern Konzert !!!! 432 Hz latin guitar music The Phönixr are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos in combination with Melonga from Astor Piazolla

Eastern Konzert !!!! 432 Hz latin guitar music The Phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos in combination with Melonga from Astor Piazolla

pic.: Mermaid with guitar 1.5 m hologram with coton wood . Its the biggest hologram on earth with co tom and it reflects with ultralight leds. Inside are different structures with different materials, because I want too make her alive ! She is now an avertar .

The Umbrella is our universe in abstract way . You see the dragon and the Mermaid, Burkhard Heim with his 6 dimensional world on the top of the Ufo, which is also a big BIG TIT . On the other side you cant see the wars and destruction's of the cabal, thats why the people are totally brainwashed by the Mass-murder Media , the chemtrails and other poison cocktails from the Cabal . You see the music the sounds which is made from the multiverse and the galaxies. The Universe is made out of sound and frequencies. Thats why we can hear music in general. My piece is made out of 432 Hz on my guitar and strings. And i must say they are not good, they very very old !!

I dont like the string theorie, its not realistic. We are living in a 6 dimensional world and not only with 4 !!!! Please learn about Burkhard Heims theorie and Illobarnd von Ludwigers books about the 6 dimensional world we are living in and out.

The sound is healing music and the phönixe are symbolizing our souls .

With the phoenix, we enter the realm of an ancient myth that goes much deeper than it seems at first glance. The phoenix, a legendary bird known for its ability to be reborn from its own ashes, was first depicted as a constellation by Petrus Plancius, a Dutch astronomer. This happened at the end of the 16th century, in 1598 to be precise. The decision to name a new constellation is no easy endeavour and requires intensive observation of the stars and their position. Plancius decided to name it after the mystical bird Phoenix from ancient Greece, which emphasises the deep, rich history and cultural relevance of this constellation. Myth of the phoenix: Profound and full of meaning in a cultural context, the story of the phoenix is a symbol of rebirth and eternal life. The phoenix was a magnificent bird, adorned with golden and purple feathers and, according to Greek mythology, lived for 500 years. At the end of its life cycle, it built a nest and set it alight. A new, young phoenix then rose from the ashes. Cultural significance: This captivating myth is reflected in the culture of many ancient civilisations, including the Greeks, Egyptians and Chinese. The figure of the phoenix often appears as a symbol of renewal and immortality. Therefore, observing the constellation of the phoenix in the night sky harbours an extraordinary significance