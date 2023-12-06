Trump’s Triumphs #81: What We Need To Learn From Trump’s Interrupted 2nd Consecutive Term...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If Trump would have gotten his 2nd consecutive term his hand would have been tied from COVID-19 monies spent and the resulting inflation would have been blamed on him. The swamp would have not been drained because the only evil thing they do is not just steal elections, but are a corrosive rot from within of our Constitution. By having the election stolen Rinos and Demon-Rats can be identified now and scheduled for their destruction.