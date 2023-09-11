Our Lady: The Disease which I have warned you about will move swiftly, Earthquakes will Intensify!

294 views • 09/11/2023

Our Lady: The Disease which I have warned you about will move swiftly, Earthquakes will Intensify!

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

A message of the Most Holy Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria on April 29th

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.